Today, Apple officially announced the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and HomePod mini. In addition to all of the things Apple is adding to its new lineup of iPhones, it also announced that it would be removing a couple of things as well.

During the iPhone 12 announcement Lisa Jackson, Apple's Vice President of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives, took to the top of the roof at Apple Park to announce that the company is removing the power adapter and EarPods from the iPhone packaging.

Apple is also removing the power adapter and EarPods from iPhone packaging, further reducing carbon emissions and avoiding the mining and use of precious materials, which enables smaller and lighter packaging, and allows for 70 percent more boxes to be shipped on a pallet.

Jackson says that the impact of this change will equate to 450,000 cars being removed from the road each year.

Apple has already removed the power adapter from the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE boxes when they began selling back in September, so it was expected that the company would do the same for its iPhone lineup.

