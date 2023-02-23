AirTag stalking is so bad someone made a scanner to detect them

Apple's AirTag is a great way to keep track of all of your most important things like keys and bags, but it can also be used for things that Apple never intended it to be.

We've seen previous stories of AirTags being used to stalk women, while other reports have seen AirTags used to locate high-end and luxury cars so that they can be stolen at a time of the thief's choosing. And while Apple has built safeguards into the AirTag and the Find My system to try and help, things can still go wrong.

That's why there is currently a Kickstarter (opens in new tab), spotted by ElectroPages (opens in new tab), underway that claims to have an accessory that can detect unwanted AirTags quickly and easily.

AirTag detected

The device is the BlueSleuth-Lite and it's built by the same people that also made accessories that can detect when card skimmers have been installed on ATMs. The device is designed to be more sensitive than any other solution, and unlike Apple's AirTag alerts it works instantly, not after a period of time.

The device itself is small enough to fit in a pocket or the palm of your hand and can also be attached to a keychain. It's powered by a rechargeable battery which can be powered via USB or Qi wireless charger.

This thing doesn't just detect AirTags, either. Other Bluetooth Low-energy (BLE) trackers can also be detected, whether they're made by Apple, Samsung, Tile, or another company entirely. That's important when you consider that this isn't an issue that only applies to AirTags.

The AirTag is undoubtedly one of the best Bluetooth item trackers around, but it's disappointing that devices like this have to exist. It isn't cheap, though. You can pledge $499 to get one of your own right now, and that's special pricing for Kickstarter backers. Expect it to cost more when it goes to retail by the end of 2023.