All iPhone 15 models will get Dynamic Island, says Ross Young

Apple recently released the iPhone 14 series of phones, and there's an interesting differentiation for the Pro models this time around. It's the new notch-replacement pill-hole cut-out, which Apple is calling Dynamic Island. Dynamic Island is bundled with a whole UI built around it, too, making the Pro models a different experience overall this time. However, it looks like that may change with the next generation of iPhones.

Display industry analyst Ross Young recently tweeted that Dynamic Island is epxected to become a standard feature with the iPhone 15 models. That means the notch may be finally be going away from Apple's main lineup of iPhones.

Dynamic Island will be standard on all iPhone 15 models, but not ProMotion

Dynamic Island is a Pro-exclusive feature for now. There is a complete UI that works around it too, unifying different alerts that have been scattered prior to this. As such, it makes sense that Apple would standardize this feature across the next generation of its best iPhones.

Ross Young is often accurate with his predictions, and he is saying that we can expect Dynamic Island on all iPhone 15 models. He also added that 120Hz ProMotion and LTPO displays will likely remain exclusive to the Pro models, citing supply chain restraints. He says 2024 might be a better bet to expect these features on all iPhone models, though.

Apple making the Dynamic Island a standard feature for the iPhone 15 models also opens room for speculations about the next iPhone SE. If Apple makes the Dynamic Island design standard for its main lineup, it could bring the notch to the next SE, replacing the aging iPhone 8-based design. The next iPhone SE could also be the next iPhone Mini then, and come in with an affordable price tag in the spirit of the SE lineup.

In the meantime, it will be interesting to see how Apple differentiates the iPhone 15 Pro models from the standard ones, other than with display specs and cameras.