Apple announces the iPhone 14 and brand new iPhone 14 Plus

The iPhone 14 is officially here!

Today, at the company's "Far Out" special event, Apple officially unveiled the iPhone 14.

The new iPhone features a Super Retina XDR display with a peak brightness of 1200 nits. That's an increase of 400 nits over the iPhone 13. Other than that, it brings the same features as the 13 including HDR, Ceramic Glass, and is made out of aluminum.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will come in five colors including Midnight, Starlight, Blue, Purple, and (PRODUCT)RED. Apple says that it also includes the best battery life ever in regular models. The iPhone 14 comes packed with the A15 processor, which Apple says now features a 5-core GPU that is eighteen percent faster than the previous generation.

Apple iPhone 14 colors (Image credit: Apple)

The biggest updates to the iPhone 14 are in the cameras. The 12MP camera now features a new, larger sensor that features larger 19-micron pixels and an F 1.5 aperture. The faster camera results in better motion freezing when you are taking a photo of a fast-moving object. Apple has also improved low light capture situations by 49%. Night mode exposure is now twice as fast as the iPhone 13.

The company has also. finally, updated the front-facing True Depth camera with better aperture and autofocus. Apple says that it is now applying Deep Fusion, its computational photography feature, earlier in the process on uncompressed images for better photos. Apple is calling this the Photonic Engine.

Things are also getting better for video. The iPhone 14 features more advanced stabilization which enables a new Action Mode feature that brings Go Pro-like stabilization to your iPhone.

As far as connectivity, the iPhone 14 is going all-in on eSIM and going eSIM only on the models released in the United States.

Apple iPhone 14 satellite connectivity (Image credit: Apple)

Apple is also releasing some new safety features for the iPhone with the iPhone 14 lineup. It is bringing crash detection, which it is also rolling out on the Apple Watch Series 8, SE 2, and Ultra, to the iPhone.

The iPhone 14 will also feature satellite connectivity. The service is called Emergency SOS via Satellite and allows your iPhone. According to Apple, you need to be outside and see the sky in order for the feature to work. Because of the engineering challenge, the phone needs to be pointed at the satellite. Apple admits that even texting will be a challenge and it should only be used in true emergency situations for now.

Emergency SOS via Satellite will be available for free for two years. It will launch in November in the United States and Canada. Apple did not mention what the pricing will be afterward.

Apple also announced that Apple Fitness+ is now coming later this year to the iPhone, even if you don't have an Apple Watch.

Apple also unveiled the iPhone 14 Plus

The iPhone 14 wasn't the only model the company announced as part of its non-pro iPhones at the event. The company also introduced the iPhone 14 Plus, a brand new model in the iPhone lineup. The new model adds a 6.7-inch iPhone that isn't an iPhone Pro Max to the mix.

Besides its size, the iPhone 14 Plus includes all of the same features as the smaller iPhone 14, including the upgraded display, cameras, and satellite connectivity.

The iPhone 14 will start at $799 and the iPhone 14 Plus will start at $899 for the same amount of storage. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will be available to preorder on September 9th and release to the world on September 16.