Apple confirms iPhone 14 Plus launches in more than 20 new countries next week

Apple has confirmed that its iPhone 14 Plus will go on sale in more than 20 new countries from Friday, October 14. The device will go on sale in more than 20 countries initially tomorrow, October 7.

Apple's iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max handsets have been on sale for a few weeks now, but the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus was held back for unknown reasons. Now, it's ready for sale with Apple confirming where you'll be able to pick one up.

Coming soon and soonish

As part of a new press release (opens in new tab), Apple confirmed that customers "in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Singapore, Spain, Thailand, the UAE, the UK, the US, and more than 30 other countries and regions can get iPhone 14 Plus tomorrow, October 7." But beyond that, it also noted that the handset "will be available in Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and 20 other countries and regions on Friday, October 14."

Live in Brazil, Colombia, or Mexico? You'll have to wait a little longer — October 28 is the big date for you. Apple is yet to confirm any availability beyond October 28, however.

The new iPhone 14 Plus begins at $899 or $37.45 per month and anyone who buys one will pick up a free three-month subscription to Apple Arcade, Apple says. Early iPhone 14 Plus reviews suggest that it packs a longer-life battery and is essentially the iPhone 14, but more of it. If that's what you've been looking for, this is sure to be the best iPhone for you.

If not, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is a great handset and includes 120Hz ProMotion support, an Always-On Display, and improved cameras, too.