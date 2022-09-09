Apple is taking most of Globalstar's network for its new satellite feature

Globalstar's partnership with Apple means that the company is just an arm of the giant now.

In a filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission spotted by AppleInsider, Globalstar has revealed the details of its partnership with Apple for its new Emergency SOS by Satellite feature. According to the filing, Apple is now taking 85% of the company's network to support the feature. The full details are laid out in the filing below:

Allocate 85% of its current and future network capacity to support the Services

Provide and maintain all resources, including personnel, software, satellite, gateways, satellite spectrum, and regulatory rights necessary to provide the Services (the “Required Resources”)

Prioritize the Services and provide Partner with priority access to the Required Resources, including the Company’s licensed satellite spectrum

Maintain minimum quality and coverage standards and provide continuity of service

Allow Partner to recoup advance payments made to Globalstar from future service fees or, to the extent recoupment is not possible, to repay such amounts in cash

The iPhone 14 now features satellite connectivity

Globalstar isn't the only satellite company that Apple has talked to for its satellite feature. According to Elon Musk, Starlink has also had talks with Apple to enable that network on the iPhone as well.

Emergency SOS by Satellite allows an iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro to connect to Globalstar's satellite network in a situation where you need to contact emergency services but don't have a cell signal. As Apple explains below in its press release, the feature is only available in the United States and Canada at first. It will launch in November and be free for the first two years.

"The iPhone 14 lineup also introduces Emergency SOS via satellite, which combines custom components deeply integrated with software to allow antennas to connect directly to a satellite, enabling messaging with emergency services when outside of cellular or Wi-Fi coverage. Satellites are moving targets with low bandwidth, and it can take minutes for messages to get through. Since every second counts, with Emergency SOS via satellite, iPhone front-loads a few vital questions to assess the user’s situation, and shows them where to point their phone to connect to a satellite. The initial questionnaire and follow-up messages are then relayed to centers staffed by Apple‑trained specialists who can call for help on the user’s behalf. This breakthrough technology also allows users to manually share their location over satellite with Find My when there is no cellular or Wi-Fi connection, providing a sense of security when hiking or camping off the grid. Emergency SOS via satellite will be available to users in the US and Canada in November, and the service will be free for two years," the release reads.

You can read the full filing here.