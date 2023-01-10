Apple Maps launches partnership with parking service SpotHero

Apple Maps has announced a new partnership with the popular parking app SpotHero, bringing even more convenience to Apple users who want to handle all navigation through the company's in-house maps app.

As reported by TechCrunch, iPhone and Mac users can now "search for a destination in the Apple Maps app and then select 'More' and 'Parking.' They’re then directed to the SpotHero website without leaving Apple Maps. Users can search for nearby parking and reserve a space using SpotHero’s secure payment options, the parking platform claims."

In a statement to TechCrunch, SpotHero CEO & co-founder Mark Lawrence said that "we’re constantly identifying new ways to bring easy, affordable parking to drivers. Working with Apple Maps is one way we’re doing this. Through our new integration, Apple Maps users can discover SpotHero parking right in the Apple Maps on iPhone and Mac."

SpotHero is already really popular

While it's a shame there isn't a better integration than an in-app browser at launch, it's still good to see Apple continue to expand the capabilities of Apple Maps with partnerships like SpotHero.

SpotHero is a leading parking app that helps drivers find and reserve parking in garages, lots, and on-street spaces in cities across the United States. The app has a large network of partners, including parking garages, lots, and valets, making it easy for drivers to find a spot no matter where they are.

The integration of SpotHero into Apple Maps is a welcomed addition for those who rely on the app for daily navigation. Not only will it make it easier to find parking, but it will also help users save time and money by allowing them to compare prices and reserve a spot in advance.

The news comes a month after the company rolled out an improved navigation experience with features like Look Around to Netherlands, Belgium, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, and Switzerland.