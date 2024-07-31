Apple reveals plan to improve Apple Intelligence, and you can take part

Apple announced iOS 18 at its WWDC developers conference on June 10. One of the biggest software updates we've ever seen, iOS 18 brings some incredible new features and more customization options to the iPhone than ever before. But the biggest addition is Apple Intelligence – Apple's set of AI features.

The iOS 18.1 Developer Beta finally lets developers try out some Apple Intelligence features in the testing software. And Apple has laid out how it plans to improve Apple Intelligence going forwards.

Cupertino is refining Apple Intelligence with a new "Rate Your Experiences" feature, now nestled in the Feedback Assistant app of the latest macOS 15.1, iOS 18.1, and iPadOS 18.1 betas. We imagine that something similar will continue to exist in the release software, just like how you can leave feedback for Siri.

Your feedback will shape Apple Intelligence

Users are asked to give a thumbs up or down on the generative content Apple Intelligence spits out across various apps. It’s all about refining and training the generative AI models that power these features. Apple claims your emails from the Mail app and messages from the Messages app will appear, along with the AI-generated content derived from them. Fortunately, you can submit your rating without sending the content.

When Apple Intelligence fumbles a summarized email in Mail or mangles a smart reply, you can thumb it down and elaborate on its failures. Options include:

Similar pre-set feedback options exist for other Apple Intelligence tricks like Notifications summary, prioritized emails, Image Playground, and Writing Tools.

Apple’s also thrown in a scoring system. You can rack up points by providing feedback. What do these points get you? That remains a mystery for now. But the main focus is to further refine the models behind Apple Intelligence, to improve the features over time.

Master your iPhone in minutes iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors