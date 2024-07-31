Apple Intelligence launch upstaged by ChatGPT’s new Advanced Voice — here’s what it could mean for Siri

OpenAI is rolling out a more natural and faster voice model to ChatGPT Plus subscribers using its GPT-4o model.

This new feature, called Advanced Voice Mode, is starting to appear on the ChatGPT app for iPhone, iPad, and Mac users who subscribe to the ChatGPT Plus service . Advanced Voice Mode is a more natural-sounding AI voice that can be interrupted and is capable of understanding the tone of your voice. If you’re speaking in a humorous or sarcastic way, Advanced Voice Mode will be able to differentiate and respond accordingly. According to a support document that OpenAI published on July 30, the company emphasizes that this feature is still in early testing. “Advanced Voice Mode on ChatGPT is currently in a limited alpha. Please note that it may make mistakes, and access and rate limits are subject to change.”

OpenAI demonstrated Advanced Voice Mode back in April , showcasing its ability to recognize different languages at once and translate in real time. It’s impressive and only shows how far AI models have advanced in such a short time.

If you use the ChatGPT app on the best iPhones , iPads , and Macs with the ChatGPT Plus subscription, expect Advanced Voice Mode to arrive by the end of the year.

What does ChatGPT integration with Siri mean?

It’s worth noting that ChatGPT is set to be integrated into the Apple Intelligence -powered Siri soon. Some features of Apple Intelligence were made available as a beta for users who have installed the beta versions of iOS 18.1 , iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1. However, this specific integration has yet to arrive.

Announced at WWDC, Apple’s yearly developer conference in June, Siri will ask users at certain points if it can reach out to ChatGPT to share their query with the AI model. That’s all this integration will provide. Don’t expect Advanced Voice Mode to be an option once iOS 18 arrives for everyone running an iPhone XS and above. Nevertheless, with both companies bringing out new AI features by the end of the year, it’s an exciting time to see how AI can benefit the things you do every day.

