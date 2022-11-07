Apple says its best iPhones will be hard to find this holiday season

Apple has confirmed that its primary iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max factory has been hit by COVID-19 restrictions, adding that it is now working at a "significantly reduced capacity."

The news comes days after it was reported that the Zhengzhou, China facility was in the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak that had also seen the surrounding business park impacted, with local officials getting involved to ensure that lockdowns were being adhered to. Foxconn had previously said that the impact to manufacturing capacity at its 300,000-worker plant was minimal.

Foxconn had reportedly increased employee bonuses in an attempt to prevent workers from fleeing lockdowns.

An unusual step

It's unusual for Apple to confirm that stock shortages are expected ahead of time, but it did so by releasing a statement (opens in new tab) on Sunday. In it, it confirmed that "COVID-19 restrictions have temporarily impacted the primary iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max assembly facility located in Zhengzhou, China," adding that manufacturing capacity was impacted.

Apple also noted that it continues to see strong demand for its high-end iPhones and that customers will experience longer wait times to receive their new products" than had previously been hoped.

Anyone wishing to buy Apple's best iPhone will now face difficulties in doing so, with Apple saying that it will continue to work closely with Foxconn "to return to normal production levels while ensuring the health and safety of every worker."

The iPhone 14 lineup went on sale in September and stocks of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have been difficult to come by ever since. This latest news will be particularly troubling for those hoping to pick up a phone for the holiday season, while Apple could feel the effects in what is traditionally a profitable quarter.