Apple taps newer supplier for iPhone 14 camera system
It looks like a relatively new supplier for Apple is getting brought into the spotlight for the iPhone 14 models.
According to a new survey from supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple has tapped Sunny Optical to be the largest supplier of the wide camera lenses for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models. Kuo says that the supplier is making two different versions of the wide camera lens: a high-end one for the iPhone 14 Pro models and, you guessed it, a lower-end version for the regular iPhone 14 models.
The shipment allocation of Sunny Optical’s high-end wide 7P lens (used in two high-end iPhone 14 Pro) and lower-end wide 7P lens (used in two lower-end iPhone 14) was 50–60% and 55- 65%, respectively. The proportion of the supply of Largan and Genius is about the same.
The report says that Sunny Optical has recently increased its capacity and plans to continue to go after Largan and Genius, two other suppliers of the company.
Sunny could also play a major role with the iPhone 15
In addition to playing a large role with the iPhone 14, Apple may also be tapping Sunny Optical for the iPhone 15 as well. According to the survey, the supplier could become the main supplier of the iPhone's ToF (Time of Flight) lens as soon as next year.
Sunny Optical may become the main supplier of the ToF lens for iPhone 15 in 2023. Genius is the main supplier of the existing ToF lenses, so that it will be more negatively affected than Largan.
Apple is expected to host an event in September where the company is expected to announce the iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8, and AirPods Pro 2.
