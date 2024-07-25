Apple to beat and superheat next-gen iPhone, iPad, and Vision Pro devices in new Chinese lab, so you don’t have to

Apple wants to make sure your next iPhone, iPad, or Vision Pro headset is built to last and is looking to establish a new testing division to ensure it.

Ahead of the iPhone 16 launch, Apple is building out a new research lab in Shenzhen, China, in order to put its new products through extreme testing conditions before they hit the shelves.

According to a report from Shenzhen Daily , the lab will look to new materials and production techniques to find the perfect balance between ruggedized products and Apple’s signature premium design principles. From face-melting temperatures to rough-housing physical durability tests, it’s intended to make sure the next generation of iPhones, Vision Pro headsets, and tablets can stand up to the rigors of everyday use — on Venus, seemingly.

Location, location, location

The Shenzhen location won’t have been picked by chance — though Apple has in recent years expanded its production capabilites to territories including Vietnam and India, China remains its most important manufacturing territory. The new Shenzhen lab is strategically placed in a geographic area where materials from Apple’s key suppliers can easily be shipped and tested, before the company commits to using them in its consumer products.

Apple is investing more broadly in Chinese research facilities, with the company set to open accompanying development centers in Beijing, Shanghai,and Suzhou, to the tune of $138 million dollars.

Durability is important to Apple and its customers, not just in terms of ensuring products work effectively across their life spans, but to extend the length of time people are able to use their products in an age where consumer e-waste is a growing concern. Recycled and sustainable materials are increasingly used in Apple devices , and require innovative approaches to reclamation when compared to working with virgin materials.

Sturdy devices also help Apple avoid embarrassing headlines, and the company will be hoping this Shenzhen center will prevent any future bendgate situations.

