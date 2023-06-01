Apple's App Store tipped the scales at $1.1 trillion in sales in 2022

The App Store has long formed a major pillar that props up the iPhone and iPad coffers and now Apple has announced just how popular it was in 2022.

Throughout 2022 App Store users reportedly spent $1.1 trillion, a figure that is so huge it's difficult to comprehend. Of course, the App Store is the only way to pay for apps and in-app purchases on the iPhone and iPad, but the figure is still a huge one — and it represents huge growth as well.

Apple, citing a study by economists at Analysts Group, says that developer billings and sales increased by a whopping 29% from 2021 to 2022. That continues a trend that saw a 27% growth from 2019 to 2020 and a similar growth from 2020 to 2021.

Big, big numbers

Analysis from the Progressive Policy Institute shared via Apple's press release, shows that the iOS app economy supports more than 4.8 million jobs across the United States and Europe.

“We’ve never been more hopeful about — or more inspired by — the incredible community of developers around the world,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO via the statement. “As this report shows, the App Store is a vibrant, innovative marketplace where opportunity thrives, and we’re as committed as ever to investing in developers’ success and the app economy’s future.”

This news of course arrives as Apple continues to fight App Store antitrust complaints in various countries. An upcoming EU directive could require that Apple allow third-party app stores to coexist alongside its own, for example, something that Apple believes will impact security and put its users at risk. It's been suggested that the upcoming iOS 17 update will lay the groundwork for the sideloading of apps.

"The App Store has also remained a safe and trusted marketplace for users, thanks to Apple’s rigorous App Review process and robust privacy and security protections," Apple points out. "In 2022, the App Store blocked more than $2 billion in fraudulent transactions — and rejected 1.7 million app submissions for failing to meet privacy, security, and quality standards."