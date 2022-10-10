Apple's colorful iPhone 5c is going to be obsolete soon enough

Apple's hugely colorful iPhone 5c is going to become obsolete starting next month, according to a new report based on a memo sent out to Apple's authorized service providers.

The news means that anyone who has an iPhone 5c that needs parts or repairs is going to be out of luck. The third-generation iPad mini with both Wi-Fi and cellular will also be added to the same obsolete list in November, too.

So many colors

The iPhone 5c was first released way back in September of 2013 and became a must-have phone for people who wanted something a little more colorful than the standard iPhone options. Now, MacRumors reports that it has seen a memo that went out to authorized service providers, telling them that as of November 1, "Apple will mark the ‌iPhone‌ 5c as an obsolete product, ending all repairs and services."

When Apple released the iPhone 5c in 2013 it called it "unapologetically plastic" and sold it in colors that included pink, yellow, green, white, and blue — a personal favorite. It was also a phone that was made available with special cases that had holes in them to ensure that the color of the iPhone itself could still be seen.

The iPhone 5c was in many ways the precursor to the iPhone XR and iPhone SE — mode budget-friendly devices that come in colorful options that are sold alongside more premium versions. Unfortunately, those premium versions often come in less exciting colors, too.

Apple regularly adds products to its obsolete and vintage lists as they become older, controlling how and when Apple Stores and repair centers go about helping people who need repairs and service.

If you're carrying an iPhone 5c now, it's very much time to consider an upgrade. The brand new iPhone 14 is a good shout, while those looking for the very best iPhone need look no further than the iPhone 14 Pro.