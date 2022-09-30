Apple's new Chase video shows how iPhone 14 Pro can capture stunning action movies

Apple has today shared a new video dubbed Chase, a series of action shots that highlight the capabilities of the iPhone 14 Pro's new 48-megapixel camera.

The video runs for a little more than a minute but features a number of action scenes in which an iPhone 14 Pro is used to capture fast-moving people and scenery. We also get to see the iPhone used to capture stop-motion footage, too.

"Featuring an all-new 48MP Main camera with up to 4x resolution, Action mode for smooth handheld action scenes, 4K Cinematic mode, advanced low-light performance, and four zoom options to give you even more framing flexibility. iPhone 14 Pro marks the beginning of a new era for the iPhone camera."

Only Apple's new iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max benefit from the new 48-megapixel camera, with the handset able to capture 48-megapixel ProRAW images as a result. Even when taking standard 12-megapixel shots, the extra pixels allow for more light, creating brighter and sharper photos even during darker scenes.

Those buying an iPhone 14 do still get some slight photography improvements, but nothing like what iPhone 14 Pro buyers can look forward to. That differentiation is expected to be even more obvious next year, with the iPhone 15 Pro Max rumored to be moving to a new name — iPhone 15 Ultra.

Both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro series of devices went on sale on September 16 following their announcement on September 7. Early indications are that the Pro models are more popular among buyers, with analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggesting that Apple has moved some manufacturing capacity away from the cheaper models and towards those at the top-end of the iPhone pyramid.