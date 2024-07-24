Big iPhone 18 ultra wide camera upgrade tipped with Samsung set to provide a new 48-megapixel sensor

As Apple readies the launch of the iPhone 16 and a full year away from what will surely be called the iPhone 17, rumors are already starting to swirl regarding the 2026 iPhone.

Likely to be dubbed the iPhone 18, the 2026 iPhone is already being tipped to get a camera upgrade compared to the current iPhone 15 lineup a full two years before it is expected to be unveiled.

According to a well-connected supply chain analyst, Samsung has been tapped to provide a new 48-megapixel camera sensor for the iPhone 18 devices, marking a move away from Sony for the first time in years.

As soon as 2026

In a post on the X social network, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that "Samsung is expected to begin shipping 1/2.6-inch 48MP ultra-wide CMOS image sensors (CIS) to Apple for iPhones as early as 2026." He went on to note that "to this end, Samsung has established a dedicated team to serve Apple." The ultra wide camera on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max features a less capable 12-megapixel sensor.

Sony has historically provided the sensors for Apple's iPhones, but a move to further diversify its supply chain could see it use Samsung from 2026.

As you might expect for a device that is still more than two years away, little is currently known about the iPhone 18. Following reports that Apple could launch its first foldable phone in the same year, 2026 could be a big 12 months for the company. But long before then Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 16 family of devices this September.

