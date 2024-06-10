How to download iOS 18 beta — Apple Intelligence, Home Screen customization, and more

iOS 18 beta is finally here, bringing some incredible new features to iPhone including Home Screen customization, a Control Center redesign, and Apple Intelligence (in a future update) . The latest iOS comes to all of the best iPhones and you can install it today.

iOS 18 was announced at WWDC 2024 and is one of the most exciting updates to the iPhone in years. While the latest software won't launch officially until September alongside the iPhone 16, you can get your hands on the beta today — although we don't recommend it for everyone.

Here's how to install iOS 18 beta on your iPhone.

iOS 18 beta is here and you can install it now

iOS 18 brings amazing new additions to your iPhone without the need to purchase a new device. One of the biggest software updates we've ever seen, iOS 18 brings some incredible new features and more customization options to the iPhone than ever before. Later this summer, the iOS 18 beta will add Apple Intelligence, one of the most impressive software additions to Apple devices we've ever seen. While you'll have to wait to get your hands on AI, you can try iOS 18 today by downloading the iOS 18 developer beta.

How to download and install iOS 18 developer beta

Installing iOS 18 on your iPhone is incredibly simple. So simple in fact that you can do it in just a few steps.

Open Settings Tap General, then Software Update Enable Beta Updates Select iOS 18 developer beta 1

That's all there is to it. Your iPhone will now update to the latest operating system. The process may take a little while to download and install, but you can keep going about your day until the installation process begins.

How to download and install iOS 18 public beta 1

The iOS 18 public beta is not currently available but Apple says the first public beta will arrive in July. The process is identical to the developer beta installation:

Open Settings Tap General, then Software Update Enable Beta Updates Select iOS 18 public beta 1

The wonders of iOS 18 await

The next generation of iPhone software is incredibly exciting, and you can already get your hands on the latest software features today using the iOS 18 developer beta.

It's worth noting that despite the availability of these betas, you should never install an iOS beta on your primary device and we advise against doing so. If you're adamant that you want to give the new features ago, we recommend waiting until the first public beta where bugs and major issues have usually been ironed out.

We're covering the WWDC 2024 event as it happens. Follow WWDC 2024 LIVE here. Or check out our roundups for all the latest on the newly announced iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11, visionOS 2, and Apple Intelligence.