Bigger iPhone 16 Pro displays might have a secret weapon for photographers
It's about more than a bigger display.
Forget the iPhone 15 Pro, we're already starting to hear all about what comes after it — the iPhone 16 Pro in 2024.
Rumors of bigger displays continue to swirl but a new report suggests that there is more to it than just more space for our apps to look good. Instead, it sounds like the bigger displays and their subsequently bigger iPhones could pave the way for other, perhaps unexpected improvements.
At the top of the list? A better camera thanks to an improved sensor.
Big phone, bigger sensor
The best iPhone camera right now is the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max's 1/1.28-inch sensor, but that could change next year.
That's according to a post on the Chinese social network Weibo shared by MacRumors. That post, claiming to be based on insider information, claims that the bigger iPhones will allow Apple to put bigger camera sensors inside while also putting a periscope lens into the smaller iPhone 16 Pro.
The periscope camera lens is expected to debut in the iPhone 15 Pro Max and offer improved zoom capabilities over the 3x we're used to. It's said that the iPhone 16 Pro's larger display will give Apple more room to work with internally, making space for the same periscope lens that wouldn't normally fit in the smaller Pro model.
As for the lens, a larger main camera sensor that is 1/1.14-inches in size has been touted. The larger sensor could make for better low-light capabilities among other things.
The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are still more than a year away of course, so there is time for Apple to alter its roadmap. It's also possible that this report is simply incorrect as well, so keep that in mind when getting your hopes up for a big camera upgrade next year.
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.
