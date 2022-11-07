Buying a new iPhone 14 Pro? These are the models you'll struggle to find

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have technically been on the market for over a month and a half now, but that doesn't mean you can actually find one.

The new "pro" iPhone, which has been on sale since September 16, is still a tough find in the United States. To make things a litter easier, we've put together a list of the most common retailers that you would think to shop for the phone and give you an update on what the stock looks like.

As with any iPhone, the most popular configuration with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max is the base 128GB model, so we'll focus on that configuration when taking a look at stock levels at Apple and the major carriers in the U.S. like AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile.

If you're in the United States and looking for an iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max, this should hopefully make your shopping extravaganza a little shorter.

Apple

Apple makes the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, so you'd think this to be the first place you might check to find one. However, even Apple itself is still facing inventory issues when it comes to the new phones.

The iPhone 14 Pro 128GB Space Black configuration, if you order today, won't get to you until at least November 29th. In fact, that delivery date applies to all color configurations across the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

If you need one now, your best bet is to increase your storage as there are still some configurations available in select Apple Stores depending on the exact configuration you choose.

AT&T

Things get a lot better if you're looking to purchase your new iPhone 14 Pro through AT&T, except if you're looking for the Gold one with 128GB.

That particular model currently delivers between November 16, 2022, and November 23, 2022. Still better than Apple itself, but you'll have a couple of weeks to wait at least.

If you're looking for an iPhone 14 Pro Max in Silver, the 128GB version will also cause a delay. That configuration is currently being delivered between November 14, 2022 and November 15, 2022.

Verizon

With Verizon, the 128GB option of the iPhone 14 Pro is backordered until at least November 18th for the Space Black, Silver, and Deep Purple colors.

If you're looking for an iPhone 14 Pro Max in Silver, the 128GB version will also cause a delay. That configuration is currently being also backordered until at least November 18th.

T-Mobile

The iPhone 14 Pro in the Silver 128GB configuration is also backordered at T-Mobile, The company is currently advertising an estimated ship date of November 14th through November 28th.

Incredibly, all of the iPhone 14 Pro Max 128GB colors are currently in stock and will ship to you within a few days.

When Apple fails, look to the carriers

As of the writing of this article, it appears that the carriers in the United States currently have better availability of Apple's iPhone 14 Pro models than Apple does. Weird.

So, as long as you are with one of the major carriers in the country, it appears that you'll have better luck picking up a new iPhone there than you will with the company that actually makes the phone.

