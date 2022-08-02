CASETiFY Compostable Case review: A feel-good case for planet lovers

Casetify makes conscious consumerism easy with this biodegradable iPhone case; it even arrives to your door packaged in sustainable materials. Who could ask for more?

As society learns and changes, more brands are beginning to look at sustainability for the future. Casetify is one brand that is blazing trails and setting the example. From sustainable manufacturing and packaging to compostable products, Casetify is doing it right.

The Casetify Compostable Case is exactly what it claims to be: a plant-based case that is 100% compostable. The simple case comes in seven colors and you can even have it custom-printed with eco-friendly inks. Despite the fact that the case is biodegradable, it is surprisingly sturdy and protective. In fact, I only had one small complaint with this case, and I'll go into all of those details below.

CASETiFY Compostable Case: Price and availability

Casetify products are long-established and popular among iPhone users. You can find them on Amazon as well as other major retailers like Walmart and Best Buy. If you'd like to custom-print your case, however, you'll want to order directly from the Casetify official website. Here, you can choose different shades of ink and preview how your iPhone will look with the custom-printed case. It's a nifty system that's actually pretty fun to play around with before you decide to buy.

CASETiFY Compostable Case: Sustainable in every way

Before going into all of the environmental benefits of a biodegradable case, I'd like to say that this is actually a really good case aside from its compostability. The plant-based material is pliable and grippy to the touch, but very tough. It's rated with 4-foot drop protection, but I think that it could withstand much more because of the raised edges around the screen and camera, along with the extra layer of cushion around each corner.

Although the case is plain and simple in design, the speckled texture and matte finish give it a little something extra. If you add a custom print, it will be even more visually unique and interesting. For the purposes of this review, I kept mine in its original unprinted form.

I find this product so impressive in today's society of plastic everything, and I hope to see more companies offering this type of innovation for everyday consumer goods.

The Casetify Compostable Case is made with a "proprietary blend of biopolymers, starch, and bamboo," according to Casetify, and these materials break down into their natural elements when left in a compost heap. No toxins will be left behind after it decomposes, not even from the inks. I find this so impressive in today's society of plastic everything, and I hope to see more companies offering this type of innovation for everyday consumer goods.

Finally, I like to support Casetify with my business because they do a lot more for the environment than making a compostable iPhone case. Their production facilities are ISO14001-certified for minimal environmental impact, and they use simple rainwater collection and recycling processes as well. All Casetify packaging is made with recycled and recyclable materials, right down to the eco-friendly inks they use for printing. When it comes to conscious consumerism, Casetify makes it easy.

CASETiFY Compostable Case: No room for oopsies

There's really not a lot to complain about with the Casetify Compostable Case. The only thing I noticed is that, although the plant-based material is plenty durable and protective, it does seem to absorb grime. When my son spilled juice next to the case, it absorbed the purple color; I found it to be pretty difficult to scrub out the stain. The same is true for dirt and grime; the case seems to become stained easily and can be difficult to clean. Because of this, my suggestion would be to choose a darker color for the case so that stains don't show as much.

CASETiFY Compostable Case: Competition

Although there are several eco-friendly cases arriving onto the market, the most established brand is Pela. Like the Casetify Compostable Case, the Pela Case is also plant-based and biodegradable. As we mentioned in our review of the Pela Case, the brand offers a lot of cute designs, some of which you can have engraved, but they do not offer custom prints. Pela cases are slightly more expensive than Casetify, but also a bit less protective. This makes Casetify the better deal in my opinion.

CASETiFY Compostable Case: Should you buy it?

You should buy this if...

You like to support sustainable businesses.

You're trying to reduce plastic use.

You want a custom-printed case.

You shouldn't buy this if...

You have a messy job or hobby that will stain up your iPhone case.

For conscious consumers everywhere, a product like Casetify's Compostable Case is a no-brainer. Not only are you reducing plastic usage, but you also know that you'll be receiving the product in sustainable packaging that can be recycled or composted. The case comes in seven colors so it can be purchased to suit most tastes, although if you work in a messy environment or live with kids, I suggest purchasing a darker shade that won't show stains as easily.

The Compostable Case will also make a great gift for someone who loves the planet, especially since it's customizable. I know plenty of people who'd be thrilled to see their name or initials printed on their iPhone case! Overall, this is a common-sense product from a sustainable brand that I'm happy to support. It's a feel-good purchase.