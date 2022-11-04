Cricket makes it easier for iPhone 14 owners to give eSIM a chance

New iPhone 14 owners can take the Cricket network for a spin by installing an app and using an eSIM, and it's all free.

Cricket says that people who try its cell service out using an eSIM can enjoy unlimited calls and texts during a 14-day trial period, while a temporary phone number and 3GB of data will also be offered up.

Free trial

Cricket is part of AT&T, which means it uses its network, so you can expect similar performance. But if you're in the dark about whether you want to become a Cricket customer, this new trial is absolutely the way to go because it won't cost you a penny and is easy to set up.

It's so easy to set up that you'll only need to download a free tryCricket app (opens in new tab) from the App Store and follow the instructions. That'll get you all set up with an eSIM which just so happens to be the only way to get service on Apple's latest iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro devices.

That doesn't mean that you can't use this trial with other iPhones, of course. All models of iPhone from iPhone XS and iPhone XR and newer support eSIM technology, so there's a very good chance that the iPhone you have in your pocket is good to go. And if ditching that little plastic SIM card is good enough for Apple's best iPhone, surely it's good enough for all of us.

If you do decide that the Cricket network is for you, there are plenty of plans to take advantage of with support for hotspot data and more, depending on the plan that you choose.