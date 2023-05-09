Forget iPhone 15 Pro Max, it's successor could have a seven-inch screen

A new report from a top iPhone insider claims that next year's iPhone 16 Pro Max model will be a whopping 6.9 inches, while the regular iPhone 16 Pro will upgrade to a 6.3-inch display.

Apple is expected to unveil its new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro at an event in September, however, this will feature the same 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays as the current best iPhone, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

In 2024 that's now tipped to change, with a rumored new size of "6.2x" and 6.8x" reportedly in the pipeline.

iPhone 15 Pro Max, but bigger

The news comes from the ultra-reliable Ross Young, who revealed on Twitter this week that the iPhone 16 Pro will feature slightly larger screens next year than the current models. He's keeping the exact size a secret for now but teased us with the 6.2x and 6.8x measurements. He later clarified that these round up to 6.3" and 6.9" respectively, suggesting a final decimal towards the top end of the scale.

He also confirmed that the aspect ratio "will increase slightly on the iPhone 16 Pro models."

Ross Young previously stated that the iPhone 16 Pro would also bring with under panel Face ID and a hole-punch camera, iterating on the Dynamic Island that proved so popular with the iPhone 14 Pro. However, he has since revised that prediction to a timeframe of at least 2025, suggesting the Dynamic Island could stick around for a while just yet. The little island that could will remain – for now.

Before iPhone 15 arrives, Apple will unveil iOS 17 at its WWDC 2023 conference in June. Alongside new software, the biggest headline looks set to be the unveiling of the Apple VR Reality Pro headset, Apple's first-ever mixed-reality wearable for fitness, gaming, conferencing, education, and collaboration.