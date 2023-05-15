Google is so desperate for iPhone owners to buy Pixel Fold that it'll pay top dollar for your old Apple phone

Looking at Google's Pixel Fold and wishing that Apple would make its own iPhone bend in the middle? That isn't going to happen any time soon it seems, but Google is making it extremely tempting to jump ship and get that Pixel Fold instead of waiting.

Trading in your old iPhone for a brand-new Pixel Fold could be the way to go if you're keen to see what all the fuss is about, it seems. Google is offering some big trade-in values if you're carrying around a flagship iPhone — and it's paying so much that even the Pixel Fold's $1,799 asking price suddenly seems less daunting.

The insane trade-in values only seem to apply to Apple's best iPhones, though. Trade in an older model like the iPhone 12 and things are much less impressive.

Big money trade-ins

How badly does Google want you to buy a Pixel Fold? Well, trading in an iPhone 14 Pro Max will get you $950 towards the new foldable, while an iPhone 14 Pro gets you $900. The iPhone 14 Plus is worth a cool $750, although the base iPhone 14 is oddly worth just $350.

To put that into perspective, depending on which model you're trading in you could lose just $99 on the price that you paid.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is worth $900, which is impressive, as is the $850 Google will give you for a vanilla iPhone 13 Pro. But as Macworld (opens in new tab) points out, all of these prices are only offered if you buy a Pixel Fold — choose something like the Pixel 7 and you'll get much lower trade-in prices, unfortunately.

If you do go the Pixel Fold route it's worth remembering that it won't actually arrive until June 27, so it'll still be a little while before you get to play with your new toy.