iOS 17.6.1 re-released for unknown reasons after fixing an important Advanced Data Protection bug

While all the eyes may be turning to iOS 18 and its big Apple Intelligence feature release, there’s still some life left in the iOS 17 software generation. Most importantly, iOS 17 is still getting software updates. And a re-release of the recent iOS 17.6.1 proves just how important they can be.

iOS 17.6.1 was released around two weeks ago at the start of August. The minor iPhone software update fixed an important bug related to the Advanced Data Protection feature. More specifically, there were problems with enabling or disabling the feature.

But now, Apple has re-released the same update, but with a new build number. The original software release carried the build number of 21G93, but this re-release ups it to 21G101. It's rare for Apple to re-release software versions, especially weeks after it first came out to users. At the moment, it's unknown why Apple has re-released the update. I assume that it's to implement further bug fixes for the Advanced Data Protection issue.

To make sure you're on the newest version of iOS 17.6.1, head to Settings > General > Software Update. You'll see the new software update available under the same name.

What did iOS 17.6.1 originally fix?

There was a pesky bug that messed up the Advanced Data Protection feature, which is Apple's way of making sure your iCloud data is locked down. Some users found themselves stuck where they couldn’t properly enable or disable Advanced Data Protection. It’s worth noting that this bug only affected a small number of users.

Apple’s fix ensured that those unlucky few who encountered this glitch will now have their Advanced Data Protection status accurately reflected. And if you were one of those who thought you’d disabled it but really hadn’t, expect a notification asking if you really meant to turn it off.

