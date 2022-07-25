iPhone 14 could get a big RAM upgrade over iPhone 13 line-up

We're just a matter of weeks away from the expected unveiling of the iPhone 14, and its rumored spec sheet is beginning to come into focus. One significant area of improvement for Apple's new iPhone could be in its RAM configuration.

Sources allege that the upcoming iPhone 14 line-up will see each new model of the smartphone sport 6GB of RAM. That's right across the line up according to DigiTimes (opens in new tab), from the standard models through to the iPhone 14 Pro Max high-end editions – remember, the iPhone 13 range starts with just 4GB of RAM.

Not only will the amount of RAM increase, but those opting for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models will see the type of RAM employed by Apple upgraded too. Whereas the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will continue to use LPDDR4X, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will make the jump to LPDDR5, which should improve speeds and power efficiency, eking more life out of the phone's battery between charges.

A marriage of RAM and iPhone 14 A16 chip?

So while all iPhone 14 models will have the same amount of RAM, not all RAM is created equally in terms of performance.

Apple's splitting of RAM families for the new iPhones plays into its apparent plan for processors, too. Unlike previous generations of iPhones, the iPhone 14 family may not all share the same chipset.

Reports have suggested that the base-level iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max handsets will retain the current A15 chipset found in the iPhone 13, while the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max devices will be the only handsets making the jump to the rumored A16 chipset.

It would appear then that the pairing of new-gen RAM and new-gen chipset is to ensure that the Pro models push the A16 chipset to the best of its capabilities. But for those looking at an entry-level iPhone 14 model this year, it's looking unlikely to be as significant a leap forward for the handsets as previous generations have been.