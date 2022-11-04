iPhone 14 Plus airlifted to rescue using a MagSafe Duo charger

Well, that's one use for the MagSafe Duo charger I don't think any of us anticipated.

Have you ever dropped your iPhone into a hard-to-reach place and struggled to get it back? That happened to one guy and, with the help of MagSafe, they were able to get their phone back.

As spotted by AppleInsider, YouTuber David Cogen was in a bar when, accidentally, of course, he dropped his new iPhone 14 Plus and, to his horror, it fell in such a way that it went right through the floorboards and landed underneath the floor in the establishment.

While the floorboards were separated enough to fit a phone through, it was not separated enough to reach through to retrieve the phone. That's when David and his friends came up with the idea to use the MagSafe Duo charger as a retrieval device. Incredibly, it worked, and David got his phone back.

You can watch the entire process of him attempting to get the phone, MagSafe and all, in his post on Twitter below:

My brand new @apple iPhone 14 Plus fell through the floorboards of a bar 🤦‍♂️⁠⁠Huge thanks to @dunnadidit for filming the endeavor and @ryan_kao for trying so hard to help me 🙏 pic.twitter.com/5QlkOov3gDNovember 3, 2022 See more

One more point for the MagSafe Duo

I've seen some iPhone retrievals before, especially ones where someone finds it scuba diving to the bottom of a lake to find it. I think I've even seen one where a dolphin or a whale brought someone's iPhone back to them from the depths.

This one, however, is the closest thing I've seen to the kids from the Sandlot trying to use a K'NEX set to get their baseball back from The Beast. This was some clever engineering and, thanks to Apple bringing MagSafe to the iPhone, someone got their iPhone back from what may have been otherwise oblivion.

The MagSafe Duo charger allows users to charge both their iPhone and Apple Watch (or AirPods) at the same time. It's commonly used as a travel charger for people who don't want to carry separate cables for all of their devices.