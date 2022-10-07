iPhone 14 Plus buyers can walk into a local Apple Store and grab one just fine

Today is the day that the brand new iPhone 14 Plus goes on sale and if you placed a pre-order you're probably waiting for a UPS truck to arrive. If not though, don't panic — you can probably walk into your closest Apple Store and pick one up instead.

An iPhone 14 Plus, that is. Not a UPS truck.

While the stocks of iPhone 14 Pro models have been hard to come by since its release a few weeks ago, the cheaper iPhone 14 Plus doesn't seem to have any such problems — unless you order online, that is.

(Image credit: Future)

A quick check of the iPhone 14 Plus Apple Store page shows that you can walk into the majority of stores and pick up a new iPhone 14 Plus, regardless of the color or storage configuration you happen to be in the market for. Midnight or Starlight, 128GB or 512GB, you shouldn't struggle.

How long that will remain the case isn't clear, of course. By all accounts the iPhone 14 Plus should be popular. Its large 6.7-inch screen is suitable for people with big hands and aging eyes, and it's the very opposite of the weak-seller that was the iPhone 13 mini. But it lacks the A16 Bionic of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, nor does it have the Dynamic Island or the Always-On Display. If those things are important, the new iPhone 14 Plus isn't for you.

Otherwise, you can buy an iPhone 14 Plus, unlocked starting at, $929 from Apple right now. If you want the biggest iPhone without the biggest price, the iPhone 14 Plus is the best iPhone for you. And it comes in better colors than the Pro models, too!