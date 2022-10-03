iPhone 14 Plus delivery dates are starting to slip

If you've been holding off on preordering your iPhone 14 Plus, you might want to get on that.

The iPhone 14 Plus will officially launch on Friday, October 7, but delivery dates on the new model are already starting to slip ahead of release day. Preordering the phone through the Apple Store website in the United States no longer guarantees launch day availability.

When trying to preorder any configuration, the website told me that the phone would be delivered in five to seven business days, which would equate to early to mid week next week. That is currently the only option to go with right now as Apple Store pickup is listed as unavailable.

So, unless you want to try your hand at waiting in front of your local Apple Store on Friday, you'll want to get your preorder in as soon as possible to get your new phone before the delivery dates slip even more.

The iPhone 14 Plus replaces the iPhone 13 mini

Apple announced the iPhone 14 Plus as the successor to the iPhone 13 mini, which it brutally killed at its "Far Out" iPhone event in September. The company pitches the iPhone 14 Plus as an iPhone the size of the iPhone 14 Pro Max without the "pro" features, the extra weight, and the higher price.

“Our customers rely on their iPhone every day, and iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus introduce groundbreaking new technologies and important safety capabilities. With the new, larger 6.7-inch display on iPhone 14 Plus, users can enjoy more content onscreen when browsing the web and even more text. Both phones have a powerful new Main camera with a huge leap in low-light performance, advanced connectivity capabilities with 5G and eSIM, and the incredible performance of A15 Bionic, which helps enable even better battery life. All of this, tightly integrated with iOS 16, makes iPhone more essential than ever.”

The iPhone 14 Plus will officially launch on Friday, October 7. The iPhone 14, its smaller sibling, launched on September 16.