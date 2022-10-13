iPhone 14 Plus sales are unexpectedly slow, report claims
People aren't buying it, or its smaller sibling.
Apple's iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus devices aren't selling as well as hoped according to a new report.
While the iPhone 14 Plus only went on sale on October 7, the iPhone 14 went on sale alongside iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max on September 16. According to one report, the two cheaper models aren't proving to be strong sellers — in contrast to the more costly Pro models.
Pro, not Plus
According to a paywalled DigiTimes report seen by MacRumors, Apple's sales of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus were "lower than expected," despite a strong showing for the higher-end versions.
The DigiTimes report claims that Apple may choose to cut iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus orders if sales don't improve — and some say that it could cut them so far as to them fall below iPhone 13 orders around this time last year.
This isn't the first time that we have heard that the non-Pro iPhones might not be as popular as the Pro variants, and last year's iPhone 13 lineup saw a similar breakdown of orders.
Anyone buying an iPhone today is likely to suffer longer delivery times for an iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro max than an iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus, depending on the color and storage configuration they choose. If Apple does indeed move manufacturing capacity to favor the Pro models, that could be one way of easing that situation.
This year's iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus both use the same A15 Bionic as last year's iPhone 13 and feature modest camera upgrades. By contrast, the Pro models benefit from a new display with always-on support and the Dynamic Island as well as a new A16 Bionic chip. Improved cameras also make the Pro models the best iPhones for many, too.
