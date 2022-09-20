iPhone 14 Pro smokes the iPhone 13 Pro with much faster 5G speeds

The iPhone 14 Pro is known for having a faster processor, better display, and more capable camera. Still, it also seems to have significant gains in another area that Apple didn't talk about.

According to new data from Speedsmart seen by 9to5Mac, the iPhone 14 Pro absolutely smokes the iPhone 13 Pro in terms of 5G download and upload speeds. The tests were done on both T-Mobile and Verizon, two of the big carriers in the United States.

The results show that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max can achieve 5G download speeds as much as 38% faster than the iPhone 13 Pro models. On Verizon, the iPhone 14 Pro increased 5G download speeds from 126 Mbps to 175 Mbps. On T-Mobile, speeds increased from 173 Mbps to a whopping 255 Mbps.

You can check out all of the speed comparisons between the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro between T-Mobile and Verizon below:

iPhone 14 Pro (Download – T-Mobile): 255.91 Mbps

iPhone 14 Pro (Upload – T-Mobile): 28.25 Mbps

iPhone 14 Pro (Download – Verizon): 175.56 Mbps

iPhone 14 Pro (Upload – Verizon): 27.28 Mbps

There's more than 5G with the iPhone 14 Pro

In addition to the increased 5G speeds, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max (and the regular iPhone 14 models) also feature satellite connectivity. The company's new feature allows iPhones to communicate with satellites in an emergency situation when you were in an area without cellular service.

The feature, called Emergency SOS via satellite, will launch on the iPhone 14 lineup in the United States and Canada in November. It will be free for iPhone 14 customers for the first two years.

The iPhone 14 lineup also introduces Emergency SOS via satellite, which combines custom components deeply integrated with software to allow antennas to connect directly to a satellite, enabling messaging with emergency services when outside of cellular or Wi-Fi coverage. Satellites are moving targets with low bandwidth, and it can take minutes for messages to get through. Since every second counts, with Emergency SOS via satellite, iPhone front-loads a few vital questions to assess the user’s situation, and shows them where to point their phone to connect to a satellite. The initial questionnaire and follow-up messages are then relayed to centers staffed by Apple‑trained specialists who can call for help on the user’s behalf. This breakthrough technology also allows users to manually share their location over satellite with Find My when there is no cellular or Wi-Fi connection, providing a sense of security when hiking or camping off the grid. Emergency SOS via satellite will be available to users in the US and Canada in November, and the service will be free for two years.

While both of the iPhone 14 Pro models are out now, only the iPhone 14 is available to customers. The larger iPhone 14 Plus will launch on October 7.