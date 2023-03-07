Apple just unveiled a new iPhone 14 color — here it is

Apple has today announced a brand new iPhone 14 color is coming to the lineup, yellow!

Pre-orders for the new color start at 5 am PT, 8 am ET on March 10, and will be available in-store on Tuesday, March 14. The company also unveiled new silicon cases for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus: canary yellow, olive, sky, and iris.

Surprisingly, there's no new shade for the Pro this year, with just the regular iPhone getting a fresh coat of paint.

iPhone 14 - now in

Apple unveiled its best iPhone, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro in September of last year. The regular iPhone 14 doesn't really offer much in the way of major upgrades. It features the same processor as the old iPhone 13 Pro, a slightly improved camera, and that's really about it. The iPhone 14 Pro, on the other hand, was a massive upgrade. It featured the all-new Dynamic Island instead of a notch, a fantastic new 48MP camera, and a new Always-On Display that can show notifications and wallpapers.

Apple's new mid-year color has become something of a tradition in recent years. On March 8, 2022, Apple introduced two new green finishes for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro. The Pro finish was a bit darker, but they were very similar in shade.

In April of 2021, Apple introduced a new purple iPhone 12, however, last year was the first time we got a new shade for both the regular and Pro lineup.

The mid-year release is always interesting given that we're expecting a new iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, and an iPhone 15 Pro Max in just six months. Apple is expected to unveil a hefty upgrade to iPhone in September featuring the A17 chip (in the Pro), big camera upgrades, a new design, and more.