iPhone 14 colors: Which should you buy?
Five colors, five choices. Which one will you select?
The all-new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are available in five colors, each beautiful for different reasons. Whether the all-new purple or iconic PRODUCT(RED) versions, Starlight, blue, or Midnight selections, you're sure to find a color to match your style. Here's a little bit more about each choice.
Five colors. Five styles.
Blue, baby
If you're looking for a subtle color that still has some panache, you can't go wrong with the iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus in blue. It's a terrific color that will turn many heads — assuming you have the smartphone in a clear case.
Go dark
Call it Midnight, black, or even Space Gray, this color is sophisticated and iconic simultaneously. So when you don't want to go too crazy with your iPhone 14's color, you can't go wrong with Midnight.
It's Starlight, not white.
First introduced on the iPhone 13 series, Starlight remains an outstanding color choice for anyone looking for a subtle color that brings more attention to the display than the casing. If you can't choose among the five iPhone 14 colors, pick this one. You'll be happy you did.
Bright and powerful
You can never go wrong with the iPhone 14 in (PRODUCT)RED, a beautiful hue that also represents a well-respected organization. It's a flashy choice, but a terrific one nonetheless.
Make your choice
Apple's offering the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in five colors at launch, blue, Midnight, Starlight, (PRODUCT)RED, and purple. Each appeals to different types of users, and that's the point. For some people, understated is the name of the game. So for these folks, choose the blue, purple, or Starlight option. However, if you want an iPhone 14 that is darker or stands out a little more, we recommend buying one in Midnight or (PRODUCT)RED.
If you don't find these colors appealing, you can step down to the iPhone 13 (or iPhone 13 mini) or take a step up to the iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max. The former is available in six colors, including green and a darker shade of blue. The latter comes in Deep Purple, gold, silver, and Space Black.
