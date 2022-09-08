iPhone 14 colors: Which should you buy?

The all-new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are available in five colors, each beautiful for different reasons. Whether the all-new purple or iconic PRODUCT(RED) versions, Starlight, blue, or Midnight selections, you're sure to find a color to match your style. Here's a little bit more about each choice.

Five colors. Five styles.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14 in blue View at Apple (opens in new tab) Blue, baby If you're looking for a subtle color that still has some panache, you can't go wrong with the iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus in blue. It's a terrific color that will turn many heads — assuming you have the smartphone in a clear case. (opens in new tab) iPhone 14 in Midnight View at Apple (opens in new tab) Go dark Call it Midnight, black, or even Space Gray, this color is sophisticated and iconic simultaneously. So when you don't want to go too crazy with your iPhone 14's color, you can't go wrong with Midnight. (opens in new tab) iPhone 14 in Starlight View at Apple (opens in new tab) It's Starlight, not white. First introduced on the iPhone 13 series, Starlight remains an outstanding color choice for anyone looking for a subtle color that brings more attention to the display than the casing. If you can't choose among the five iPhone 14 colors, pick this one. You'll be happy you did.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14 in (PRODUCT)RED View at Apple (opens in new tab) Bright and powerful You can never go wrong with the iPhone 14 in (PRODUCT)RED, a beautiful hue that also represents a well-respected organization. It's a flashy choice, but a terrific one nonetheless. (opens in new tab) iPhone 14 in purple View at Apple (opens in new tab) Welcome back The iPhone 12 was offered in purple; the iPhone 13 not so much. It's back on the iPhone 14 and looks gorgeous. Lighter this time around, it's a bold choice nonetheless.

Back to top⌃

Make your choice

Apple's offering the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in five colors at launch, blue, Midnight, Starlight, (PRODUCT)RED, and purple. Each appeals to different types of users, and that's the point. For some people, understated is the name of the game. So for these folks, choose the blue, purple, or Starlight option. However, if you want an iPhone 14 that is darker or stands out a little more, we recommend buying one in Midnight or (PRODUCT)RED.

If you don't find these colors appealing, you can step down to the iPhone 13 (or iPhone 13 mini) or take a step up to the iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max. The former is available in six colors, including green and a darker shade of blue. The latter comes in Deep Purple, gold, silver, and Space Black.