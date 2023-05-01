Get a free Apple Watch SE when you buy an iPhone at Verizon

The Apple Watch SE is the cheapest of the Apple Watch family, but getting one for free makes it an even better deal. This deal over at Verizon nets you an Apple Watch SE for nothing when you buy one of the iPhone 14 family of devices, such as the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Bear in mind that you’ll still have to pay for your device data plan, although plans for Apple Watches tend to be super low cost so it's not going to be that much extra. If you were already thinking of getting an Apple Watch, then this is one of the best deals as yet – given that you pay nothing for the Watch itself.

How to get a free Apple Watch SE

(opens in new tab) Free Apple Watch with iPhone 14 purchase at Verizon (opens in new tab) You'll save loads with this deal over at Verizon, where you'll get a free Apple Watch when you buy one of the iPhone 14 family of devices. There's a free iPad too, but remember you'll have to pay for the data plan.

First, you’re going to want to go to the product page of the iPhone (opens in new tab) that you want to buy, like the iPhone 14 Pro Max or the iPhone 14. Choose the color of the iPhone that you want, and then head on down to the deals tab of the product page.

Add the deal that says ‘Select tablets and smartwatches on us’ and then press continue. Here, you’ll be taken to a page that lets you choose your Apple Watch model, as well as a free iPad. Again, you’ll need to pay the data cost, so keep that in mind before you slip an iPad in your basket – the data plan will be more than your shiny new Apple Watches. Once you’re done there, choose the data plan for your iPhone. You’ll need to choose one of the unlimited options, otherwise, you won’t get the full amount off your new Apple Watch. Once you’ve chosen that, you’ll need to choose the data plan for the Apple Watch; and then, you’re all done.

The Apple Watch SE isn’t the most impressive Apple Watch in the range, but it does everything you need a smartwatch to do. It’s easily the best Apple Watch for everyone, especially if you don’t need the otherworldly construction and massive screen of the Apple Watch Ultra.