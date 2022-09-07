Best iPhone 14 Pro cases 2022

The Apple Event has come to a close and you're ordering the professional's choice: iPhone 14 Pro. With the amazing new features like amazon camera upgrades, 5G, all-day battery life, A16 Bionic chip, Always-on display, Dynamic Island, and super safety capabilities, you're sure to love your new device. Just don't let it get damaged: protect it from day one with one of the best iPhone 14 Pro cases you can buy.

The best iPhone 14 Pro cases to buy right now

(opens in new tab) Spigen Mag Armor (MagFit) Designed for iPhone 14 Pro Case View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Style for less With subtle, classy stripes, this case looks more expensive than it is. With MagSafe compatibility, textured TPU edges for grip, cushioned air pocket corners, and a slim design, you're sure to like Spigen's offering. (opens in new tab) ArtsEvo Shockproof Clear Design for iPhone 14 Pro Case View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Hint of color This translucent, colorful, reasonably-priced TPU case enhances or changes the chosen color of your iPhone 14 Pro, depending on which of the five color options you choose. The ArtsEvo case is slim yet it offers 6.6-foot drop protection. (opens in new tab) NOMAD Modern Leather Folio iPhone 14 Series View at NOMAD (opens in new tab) Leave the wallet at home Sophisticated vegetable-tanned full-grain Horween leather surrounds your iPhone 14 Pro in luxury and offers up to 10-foot drop protection. You can stow up to three cards plus cash in this convenient folio-style case. (opens in new tab) CASETiFY Impact Case for iPhone 14 Pro Visit Site (opens in new tab) Cool designs You like cases that are just a bit different? You'll find your match with the CASETiFY Impact Case. In our review of an earlier model, we pointed out that while the case's looks are what you notice first, it's a tough case offering 8.2-foot drop protection. (opens in new tab) CASEKOO Strong Magnetic Clear for iPhone 14 Pro Case View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Clear protection This clear case offers MagSafe compatibility and lets you show off the gorgeous color of your iPhone 14 Pro for far less money than Apple's clear case. Extra protection at the corners help this case exceed Military Protection Standard [MIL-STD-810G]. (opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 14 Pro Silicone Case with MagSafe View at Apple (opens in new tab) Apple sauce It's always worth considering Apple's own cases, since they are designed by Apple engineers to hug every curve to perfection. While you can't tell from the outside, this case does have the MagSafe ring, so all your MagSafe accessories will work perfectly.

Back to the top ^

The best iPhone 14 Pro case for you

The iPhone 14 Pro is almost here; even before it arrives you can order a case and have it on hand to use on the first day. We've cases here with a range of features and a range of price points. For our money, the Spigen Mag Armor (MagFit) Designed for iPhone 14 Pro Case is a worthwhile purchase. It looks good, offers plenty of protection, and doesn't cost a ton. It comes in two colors: navy and black. I always look for MagSafe compatibility when choosing a case, and this one has it.

If you're willing to spend more for something a bit more upscale, check out the NOMAD Modern Leather Folio iPhone 14 Series. We've reviewed a number of NOMAD cases and always found them to be top-notch. The responsibly-sourced full-grain Horween leather just gets better and better over time, as it develops that well-loved patina.