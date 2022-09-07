Best iPhone 14 Pro cases 2022
Keep your precious iPhone 14 Pro in perfect condition from day one.
The Apple Event has come to a close and you're ordering the professional's choice: iPhone 14 Pro. With the amazing new features like amazon camera upgrades, 5G, all-day battery life, A16 Bionic chip, Always-on display, Dynamic Island, and super safety capabilities, you're sure to love your new device. Just don't let it get damaged: protect it from day one with one of the best iPhone 14 Pro cases you can buy.
The best iPhone 14 Pro cases to buy right now
Style for less
With subtle, classy stripes, this case looks more expensive than it is. With MagSafe compatibility, textured TPU edges for grip, cushioned air pocket corners, and a slim design, you're sure to like Spigen's offering.
Hint of color
This translucent, colorful, reasonably-priced TPU case enhances or changes the chosen color of your iPhone 14 Pro, depending on which of the five color options you choose. The ArtsEvo case is slim yet it offers 6.6-foot drop protection.
Leave the wallet at home
Sophisticated vegetable-tanned full-grain Horween leather surrounds your iPhone 14 Pro in luxury and offers up to 10-foot drop protection. You can stow up to three cards plus cash in this convenient folio-style case.
Cool designs
You like cases that are just a bit different? You'll find your match with the CASETiFY Impact Case. In our review of an earlier model, we pointed out that while the case's looks are what you notice first, it's a tough case offering 8.2-foot drop protection.
Clear protection
This clear case offers MagSafe compatibility and lets you show off the gorgeous color of your iPhone 14 Pro for far less money than Apple's clear case. Extra protection at the corners help this case exceed Military Protection Standard [MIL-STD-810G].
Apple sauce
It's always worth considering Apple's own cases, since they are designed by Apple engineers to hug every curve to perfection. While you can't tell from the outside, this case does have the MagSafe ring, so all your MagSafe accessories will work perfectly.
The best iPhone 14 Pro case for you
The iPhone 14 Pro is almost here; even before it arrives you can order a case and have it on hand to use on the first day. We've cases here with a range of features and a range of price points. For our money, the Spigen Mag Armor (MagFit) Designed for iPhone 14 Pro Case is a worthwhile purchase. It looks good, offers plenty of protection, and doesn't cost a ton. It comes in two colors: navy and black. I always look for MagSafe compatibility when choosing a case, and this one has it.
If you're willing to spend more for something a bit more upscale, check out the NOMAD Modern Leather Folio iPhone 14 Series. We've reviewed a number of NOMAD cases and always found them to be top-notch. The responsibly-sourced full-grain Horween leather just gets better and better over time, as it develops that well-loved patina.
Karen is a contributor to iMore.com as a writer, social media manager, and co-host of the iMore Show. She’s been writing about Apple since 2010 with a year-long break to work at an Apple Store as a product specialist. Before joining iMore in 2018, Karen wrote for AppAdvice and WatchAware. She’s an early adopter who used to wait in long lines on release days before pre-ordering made things much easier. Karen is a wife and mom (and dog mom) who is also a part-time teacher and occasional movie extra. She loves to travel the world and is always looking for portable tech and accessories so she can work from anywhere.
