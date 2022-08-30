iPhone 14 Pro packaging spotted ahead of launch

Apple is scheduled to hold its ‘Far Out’ event on Sept. 7, which will no doubt include the reveal of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro devices, and we’re likely to see the Apple Watch Series 8. But it appears that the packaging for the iPhone 14 Pro has already been spotted by an eagle-eyed leaker.

A single pill shaped cutout instead of both a pill and a hole punch

iPhone 14 Pro seal According to them, this is the display’sdesign (😂) All 6GB of ram, pro iPhone have a white box https://t.co/83REgWttPv pic.twitter.com/Uj2oihfgroAugust 30, 2022 See more

Twitter user “ShrimpApplePro,” who also shared screenshots of what they claim to be the iPhone 14 Pro Max earlier in the week, found a post on Weibo, a Chinese microblogging website. This post allegedly reveals the packaging for the iPhone 14 Pro.

According to the leak, the iPhone 14 Pro has a single, elongated pill shape cutout for the front-facing camera. This would be different from the rumors that have circulated around as of late, saying that the iPhone 14 Pro would have both a pill and hole-punch cutout design for the TrueDepth front-facing camera array. This would replace the infamous notch that has been present on the iPhone since the iPhone X.

The leak also suggests that the iPhone 14 Pro will have 6GB of RAM, which would be the same as the iPhone 13 Pro before it. The iPhone 14 Pro packaging also appears to be white, which is similar to iPhone releases before it.

What else to expect from the iPhone 14 Pro

As Apple’s iPhone event nears, there is plenty that will be revealed, but the most exciting will be the iPhone 14 Pro. The iPhone 14 Pro is rumored to exclusively use the latest A16 Bionic chip, and it will come in the usual 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch sizes. We may be getting a new purple color, while eliminating Sierra Blue from the mix. It’s also possible that the iPhone 14 Pro could finally increase the rear-facing camera megapixel count to a whopping 48-megapixels, which would bring it more in line with competitors. There are also whispers of an always-on display, which would make sense given the Lock Screen customizations that are also coming in iOS 16.

Regardless, we are just a few days away from the next best iPhone with the iPhone 14 lineup. We’re excited to see what Apple has in store for us, so stay tuned.