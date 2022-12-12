iPhone 15 and beyond could see Apple triple production in India

A new report claims Apple could triple the production of iPhone models in India over the next two years, as the company continues to expand local manufacturing and reduce its reliance on China.

"Apple Inc. is likely to triple its production of iPhones assembled in India over the next two years, three people aware of the development said," a report from Mint on Monday states.

A "senior industry executive" said that Apple is looking "to scale up the volumes that they make from India" and that production could rise "by more than three times what they aim to make this year."

Apple and its supply chain partners continue to invest heavily in Indian expansion when it comes to manufacturing. A report in November revealed Apple's main iPhone 14 supplier was seeking to quadruple the number of people working at its Indian iPhone manufacturing plant over the next two years.

It comes as Apple has had lots of problems in China, driven by COVID-19 disruptions to the supply chain. Today's report says Apple has instructed local suppliers Foxconn, Wistron, and Pegatron to increase manufacturing capacity, adding both assembly lines and manpower.

It follows news that Apple and Tata Group could be set to open 100 premium reseller locations nationwide in India, with 500-600 sq ft locations coming to malls, high-streets, and neighborhood shopping locations.

Disruption in China is so bad that a few weeks ago Apple had to release a public statement confirming its new best iPhone, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro will be very difficult to get hold of this holiday season, with customers facing shipping delays and long lead times for many of its models. Apple has vastly increased its production base in India over the last two years, driven by generous government subsidies which report manufacturing for local imports. However, Apple also now makes iPhones for export in the country through its manufacturing partners.