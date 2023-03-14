iPhone 15 Pro A17 benchmarks reveal staggering performance upgrades, according to leak
How is that even possible?!
New leaked figures allegedly showing off the benchmarks scores of Apple's A17 chip for the iPhone 15 Pro could reveal an absolutely staggering leap in performance over Apple's iPhone 14 Pro, according to the figures circulating.
Figures posted to Weibo (opens in new tab) allege that Apple's new A17 chip has scored GeekBench 6 results of 3019 and 7860 for the single-core and multi-core tests respectively. If true, that would mark a wild increase over the iPhone 14 Pro's comparative 2504 and 6314 scores.
We've been unable to locate these scores on GeekBench.com, which could suggest they aren't public yet or are in fact made up. However, this previously unseen Weibo account includes previous references to Apple's inside plans, including a leak pointing to the new yellow iPhone 14 nearly four weeks before the company announced it. The scores have been picked up by verified leaker ShrimpApplePro, who cautions us to take the results with a grain of salt, advice we would echo.
Alright 💀I haven’t found the link on Geekbench site yet so take it w a grain of MSG. https://t.co/0QTMXiTd3m pic.twitter.com/wu0DqcWzBQMarch 14, 2023
iPhone 15 Pro A17
If these are in fact the A17's benchmarking scores, it would signal an absolutely mind-blowing leap in performance for the iPhone 15 Pro and its new chip this year. It's also great news for the M3 Apple silicon chip, built on the same 3nm architecture. We've heard previously from chipmaker TSMC that 3nm, the process used to make A17, will deliver up to 70% higher logic density, translating into a 15% speed boost at the same levels of power as 5nm, or a 30% reduction in power at the same speeds. We'd also heard that these chips are performing even better than expected in testing, which lends credibility to these pretty massive scores.
While mobile cores are not directly comparable to desktop processors, this single-core score of 3019 is faster than every single desktop processor on the market save the Intel Core i9-13900KS. That includes every 13th gen Intel chip below this model, and AMD's Ryzen 9 series.
The new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro are expected to debut in September, with an iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro Max completing the same lineup as last year. Other big upgrades include USB-C, design tweaks, new buttons, and a Dynamic Island for the entire range.
