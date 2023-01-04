iPhone 15 Pro rumored to feature titanium frame and USB-C

The iPhone 15 Pro could ditch stainless steel for titanium.

As reported by MacRumors, Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu released a new research note to investors that touched on potential changes to the upcoming pro model of the iPhone. Pu, who is an analyst at the Hong Kong investment firm, said that the iPhone 15 Pro could finally drop its stainless steel construction in favor of a lighter material.

According to Pu, the iPhone 15 lineup will feature a 6.1-inch iPhone 15, 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Plus, 6.1-inch iPhone 15 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Pro Max. This would represent the same models and screen sizes currently available with the iPhone 14 lineup, a disappointing prediction for anyone who has been hoping for a resurgence of the iPhone mini.

Jeff has a lot of iPhone 15 predictions

When it comes to the feature breakdown between the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, Pu has a lot of ideas. The analyst says that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models will ditch its stainless steel design in favor of titanium, something that has already made its debut on the Apple Watch Ultra.

Pu believes that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models will feature a brand-new A17 Bionic processor built out of a new 3nm process from TSMC and the debut of periscope technology for the zoom lens.

The analyst believes that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will feature the existing A16 Bionic chip, 6GB of RAM, and the 48-megapixel main camera currently featured on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Pu says that all models will feature a USB-C port and Qualcomm's X70 modem.

The predictions from Pu do line up with predictions from other analysts and leakers, especially about the switch to titanium. I'm for it. I'll take a lighter but just as tough iPhone 15 Pro.