iPhone 15 release date gets its biggest leak yet

Apple is gearing up to release its next iPhone, the iPhone 15. We're used to this being a fall event, usually in September. This time around, there's been speculation over when the event will actually occur because of reports that the iPhone 15 release may be delayed until October this time around. However, a new report says the launch is likely to be in September.

Mark Gurman, in his latest Power On newsletter, reported that the iPhone 15 launch event will be held on either September 12 or 13, which means that the next best iPhone is right on schedule.

iPhone 15 series to go on sale around September 22

Gurman noted the Apple event window while discussing a slowdown in iPhone sales over the last year. The report estimates that Apple is set to have a descrease in sales for the fourth consecutive quarter, for the first time since 2001.

Gurman wrote, "That’s a tough backdrop for the iPhone 15, which I’m told will go on sale around Sept. 22 — following an event planned for either Sept. 12 or Sept. 13. The timing means Apple will get about a week of iPhone 15 sales in its fiscal fourth quarter, which runs through September."

With the event inching closer, we can expect the invites to go out soon as well. It's likely that we'll see event invites go out sometime by the end of this month or early in September since Apple sends out invites a week or two before the event.

With the iPhone 15 series set for launch and the holiday quarter approaching, it will be interesting to see if sales pick up or if Apple sees another decline. The iPhone 15 is set to get a bunch of changes, with the biggest one set to be the adaption of USB-C to replace the Lightning port.