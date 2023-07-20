iPhone 15 release could be delayed until October

A new inside report claims that Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 may be delayed by a few weeks from its expected September launch.

Apple's iPhone 15 has been widely tipped for a launch in its usual September window by a number of top insiders, however at least one analyst believes that the iPhone 15 release date could actually be delayed until October.

In a research note reported by Barrons, Bank of America's Wamsi Mohan says that he is concerned about Apple's fourth-quarter earnings because of a potential delay to the release of Apple's next best iPhone.

iPhone 15 delayed?

"But Mohan is concerned that fourth-quarter guidance could disappoint the Street, saying that his channel checks find that the launch of the iPhone 15 could be delayed by a few weeks, pushing the debut of the next-generation phone into the December quarter," the report states. "A few weeks" would send the iPhone 15's release date well into October or possibly later. This isn't unprecedented, as the 2020 iPhone 12 was heavily delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and significant supply constraints, but it would be unusual in more recent years.

This doesn't mean there won't be an iPhone event in September, but it may be that Apple announces the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max with a longer release time than we're used to. It's also possible that not all models will be delayed, as this has happened in previous years.

The iPhone 15 is shaping up to be a significant upgrade with USB-C, 48MP camera, Dynamic Island, and more. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro is expected to get a new design, as well as USB-C. If Mohan's checks are on the money, we might have to wait a bit longer to see all of this for real. Let's not forget that Mohan was the same analyst who told us the iPhone 12 would be delayed in 2020 more than six months before its eventual release.

Moohan says he expects Apple to sell around 48 million iPhone units in the September quarter, again banking on a delayed iPhone 15.