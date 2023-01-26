iPhone 15 rumored to get next-gen Wi-Fi 6E chip

The iPhone 15 may get a bump in the area of the weefees.

As reported by MacRumors, a new research note released by Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis and Tom O'Malley predicts that the iPhone 15 lineup will come packed with Wi-Fi 6E, an upgrade from the Wi-Fi 6 chip that currently exists in the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models.

While it would be nice to see Wi-Fi 6E on all devices, "the analysts did not specify whether the feature will be available on all models or limited to the Pro models." It would be a surprise if the company did limit the newer chip to its Pro models since the current generation gets it on all models.

What's the benefit of Wi-Fi 6E?

Much like every upgrade before it, Wi-Fi 6E offers the usual range of benefits for users with compatible devices. Wi-Fi 6E offers a faster, more reliable connection at greater ranges than Wi-Fi 6. In addition to working on the 2.4GHz and 5GHz band, it is also able to operate on the 6GHz band. Why didn't Wi-Fi 6 work on the 6GHz band? To confuse everyone.

One of the things to keep in mind is that, in order to enjoy Wi-Fi 6E benefits, devices will need to be connected to a Wi-Fi 6E-compatible router. There are a handful out now, but it's still being widely adopted across brands so most things in your home are unlikely to run on the new technology.

Apple has already rolled out Wi-Fi 6E to a number of its devices like the latest 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and the more recent generation of the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Seeing the technology roll out to more devices, like the iPhone, is really about when rather than if.

In addition to WiFi 6E, the iPhone 15 lineup is expected to bring the Dynamic Island to the regular models and add USB-C to the iPhone for the first time. The iPhone 15 Pro models are rumored to feature a titanium frame the usual round of camera upgrades.