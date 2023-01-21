iPhone 15 series to bring back curved edges with thinner bezels and flat displays, says rumor

Apple switches up the design of the iPhone every few years, and it turns out we may be stuck in a flip-flop pattern there as well. After three years of flat edges on the iPhone, it looks like the company is returning to curved edges again with the iPhone 15 series.

A new rumor from ShrimpApplePro on Twitter says that Apple's iPhone 15 series will come with curved edges, except the bezels will be thinner this time around. Apparently, we won't see a curved display this time around, though, so we're in for an interesting iPhone design.

Curved edges, flat displays, and Dynamic Island for all

Well I have the result for the display design of the iPhone 15 series. - all iPhone 15 series will have the same display sizes as iPhone 14 series- pro 15 will have thinner bezels with curve edges, display is still flat tho, only the bezels is curveJanuary 21, 2023 See more

ShrimpApplePro had a few reveals about what the next best iPhone will look like. For starters, display sizes are staying the same, although the bezels are expected to get thinner. Flat displays are staying, so looks like this won't be a full return to the last iPhone design.

According to the rumor, the design will be uniform across the whole iPhone 15 lineup, which means the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models will all get a new look. The look will also include Dynamic Island, which isn't the first time we've heard of Dynamic Island being available across all new iPhone models. Display analyst Ross Young has also previously said that all iPhone 15 models will get Dynamic Island.

ShrimpApplePro also said there are potentially no camera upgrades with the iPhone 15. The rumor did name the iPhone 15 Ultra, but didn't give many details other than describing the phone as "very beautiful".

The curved edges would make sense, considering Apple has gone back and forth from curved to flat since the iPhone first launched. The curved edges with flat displays do sound like what Apple did with the Apple Watch Ultra, so it does seem like a natural progression. Regardless, we can expect more details about the next best iPhone to show up in the coming months.