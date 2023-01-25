AirPods Pro 2 have stiff competition as Bowers & Wilkins launch new Pi7 S2 and Pi5 S2 earbuds

Bowers & Wilkins has introduced next-generation true wireless earbuds to take on the Apple AirPods and similar products. The Pi7 S2 and Pi5 S2 offer minor updates over their predecessors, including better battery life and user experience.

Available in various colors, the devices are priced to target different audiences, although most of the features carry over from one to the other. The Pi7 S2, the British audio brand's new earbuds flagship, comes in three new premium finishes, including Satin Black, Canvas White, and Midnight Blue. The Pi5 S2 is available in Cloud Grey, Storm Grey, and Spring Lilac. Later this year a Sage Green version gets introduced.

Both earbuds offer five hours of listening time between charges. Additional battery life is available through the charging cases; 16 hours for the Pi7 S2 and 19 hours for the Pi5 S2.

A lot to love

(Image credit: Bowers & Wilkins)

The Pi7 S2 supports Qualcomm aptX Adaptive, which allows for high-resolution music transmission from compatible streaming services and devices. It's enabled by 24-bit/48kHz wireless transmission between each earbud. The result is a high-resolution audio experience not seen on most products. The Pi7 S2 also offers Adaptive Noise Cancellation paired with six microphones, three in each earbud.

The Pi5 S2 features 9.2mm bespoke Bowers & Wilkins in-house drive units alongside a high-frequency "balanced armature" driver. The Pi5 S2 supports CD-quality playback and user-selectable noise canceling with ambient pass-through. In addition, it includes two microphones in each earbud for high-quality phone calls.

You can begin purchasing the new Pi7 S2 and Pi5 S2 in-ear earbuds today, January 25, through the Bowers and Wilkins website and at select retailers. The Pi7 S2 is priced at $399, while the Pi5 S2 launches at $299.