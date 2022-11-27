Act fast: This awesome wireless charging pad Lightning deal won't last long
Hurry before it sells out.
There are plenty of exciting Lightning deals on Amazon as we get closer to Cyber Monday, but right now one of the very best iPhone Accessories is on steep discount for a short time only. Grab it while it's still available as they're selling out very quickly. The Yootech Wireless Charging Pad works with the latest iPhones and AirPods including the iPhone 14 line. Quickly juice up your compatible Apple devices wirelessly and don't worry about those cables.
Yootech Wireless Charging Pad | (Was $20) Now $12 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
This Lightning deal is selling out fast, so if you want to get this well-rated charging pad at this low price you need to act fast. It works with the latest iPhone 14 line of phones as well as AirPods Pro 2.
- Phone deals: Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Walmart (opens in new tab) | Samsung (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab) | Verizon (opens in new tab) | AT&T (opens in new tab)
One of the best things about the newest iPhone and AirPods is that they offer wireless charging. So whether you've got one of the latest iPhone 14 models or one of the iPhone 13 models this inexpensive wireless charging pad allows you to get rid cable charging. It also works with AirPods Pro 2, so you can just rest them in place and you'll be able to pick them up and keep listening in no time.
There are plenty of wireless charging pads for iPhone on the market, but this Yootech one is very popular and extremely well-rated. It supports both 10W fast charging and 7.5W charging to make it compatible with more devices. Plus, the compact size makes it easy to find a place to put it while you only wait a short time for your iPhone or AirPods Pro 2 to get charged up. The LED lighting lets you know when it connects to a device, so you don't have to wonder if it's working or not.
Gaming aficionado Rebecca Spear is iMore's dedicated gaming editor with a focus on Nintendo Switch and iOS gaming. You’ll never catch her without her Switch or her iPad Air handy. If you’ve got a question about Pokémon, The Legend of Zelda, or just about any other Nintendo series check out her guides to help you out. Rebecca has written thousands of articles in the last six years including hundreds of extensive gaming guides, previews, and reviews for both Switch and Apple Arcade. She also loves checking out new gaming accessories like iPhone controllers and has her ear to the ground when it comes to covering the next big trend.
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.