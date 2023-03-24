iPhone buyers can't sign up for Sprint anymore — three years after T-Mobile bought it

Three whole years after T-Mobile bought competing wireless carrier Sprint, Apple has now removed references to the brand from its website.

The move means that anyone wanting to buy anything from the iPhone SE through to the very best iPhone of them all can no longer choose Sprint as their carrier.

Not that it will make all that much difference to anyone, though. While Apple has continued to sell Sprint iPhones and allowed people to sign up on its website, the company itself died long ago and has been under the T-Mobile name since April 2020.

Sprint, don't walk

Anyone who was looking to buy a Sprint iPhone 14, or any other iPhone for that matter, can still head to the online Apple Store and make a purchase. But T-Mobile is the carrier to choose from here on out — although the other carriers are still an option of course. It isn't clear exactly when Apple removed Sprint as a carrier option when checking out, but it's thought to have happened within the last day or so.

Those who are already Sprint customers obviously need not do a thing at this point. It isn't clear why Apple has chosen now as the time to remove Sprint from its website, but existing customers have now been using T-Mobile for years whether they realize it or not. MacRumors (opens in new tab) does note that there might still be some stragglers who are left on Sprint contracts, however.

T-Mobile is on a bit of a buying spree at the moment of course. After completing the Sprint merger in 2020 the company has just announced that it's also buying Mint, the MVNO previously owned by actor Ryan Reynolds. The star will reportedly be kept on in a creative capacity after featuring in years of frankly awesome Mint ads. Whether we'll see Reynolds fronting T-Mobile ads remains to be seen.