iPhone owners are ditching Apple for foldables, Motorola claims
People really want to bend their phones in half.
In a world where more and more companies are launching foldable phones, Apple is quickly becoming the odd one out. And it seems that people are starting to lose patience waiting for a foldable iPhone.
With the likes of Motorola, Samsung, and Google having foldable Android phones on the market it's surely only a matter of time before a foldable iPhone arrives. But with there being little sign of that happening any time soon, Apple is losing customers to the competition.
How many customers? Motorola says that 20% of customers buying its Razr foldable phone previously owned an iPhone.
A bendy good time
CNET reports that Motorola's 20% figure is actually based on numbers from 2021, after the company launched its previous-generation Razr foldable. It just announced its replacement, and it's possible we will now see even more iPhone owners make the switch as a result.
"This is definitely the family that we have the most amount of iPhone users switching to us," Allison Yi, Motorola's head of North America product operations, reportedly told CNET.
It's been a while since we saw a credible rumor pointing towards Apple working on a foldable iPhone, however. Instead, it would appear that the company is more likely working on some sort of foldable iPad. There is even a suggestion that a large foldable display could form the basis of a new MacBook Pro, too.
Google, Apple's long-time competition in the smartphone world, recently launched its own Pixel Fold device that's similar to the already popular Galaxy Z Fold from Samsung. That form factor takes something slightly smaller than an iPad mini and folds it in half to create something phone-sized. Others, like Motorola's Razr, are more similar to the flip phones of yesteryear.
It remains to be seen which route Apple will go down if and when it folds the iPhone.
