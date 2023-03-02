iPhone Flip: Everything you need to know

Since folding phones have come into the mainstream, Apple users have been wondering when the company will bring out an iPhone that flips to half its usual size.

It's known to keep its upcoming projects close to its chest, scrapping more than it brings out. Even rumors about an iPhone SE 4 being scrapped and then revived has recently surfaced.

However, a flipping iPhone seems inevitable - it could still be used when in a clamshell, such as being used as a kickstand for selfies.

But there are plenty of other benefits to what an iPhone Flip could bring. With this in mind, we've grouped up what we know about the rumored device, and what we'd like to see for it.

iPhone Flip design and rumored features

The hype for an iPhone that can flip is even higher now that Motorola and Samsung have brought out flippable phones, and that's inspired some artists to create concept designs on YouTube.

It gives you a great idea of how one can be useful. However, while the iPhone Flip is nothing more than a rumor for now, here are five features that we'd like to see.

Second screen at the back

When this hypothetical iPhone is closed shut, it would make sense to have a smaller screen beside the camera lens to showcase widgets that mirror the ones you can set on your home screen.

For example, imagine switching between an Apple Music widget to play an album, or an iMessage one to quickly reply to someone using some generated sentences, similar to how it works on an Apple Watch.

This would not only save time in folding out the iPhone just to do some of these small tasks, but it gives you a great way of glancing at information and dismissing it at a moment's notice.

Apple Pencil support

This accessory has never been made to be compatible with the iPhone, but with a Flip version, it could make more sense.

Harkening back to the Nintendo DS with its dual-screen and stylus, using the Apple Pencil for messaging, jotting down quick notes, or just as a way of playing games on an adjustable display could work well. The bottom half of the iPhone would allow you to write out a message, and the top half would show the output when it's sent to someone.

(Image credit: Rene Ritchie / iMore)

Better Battery

While battery life on an iPhone has gotten better in recent years, especially with the Pro Max iPhones, an iPhone Flip could go into a low power mode when it's closed and still be able to take calls and respond to notifications using a second screen at the back of the device.

Back Tap 2

Back Tap is a great accessibility feature where you can tap on the back of your iPhone to launch features and Shortcuts, but an iPhone Flip can go even further with the feature.

The ability to customize this further when the device is closed to launch playlists or the flashlight by swiping and tapping in a certain way could let you use the device without opening out the iPhone at all.

(Image credit: Luke Filipowicz / iMore)

Better camera game

One of the best attributes of a design like this is being able to adjust the angle of the iPhone however you want, and this can also apply to when you're taking a photo or video.

Imagine putting your iPhone Flip into an L shape, placing it onto a shelf, and using that second screen beside the lens, you can adjust yourself within the frame, and it will take the shot, without worrying whether the iPhone will fall over.

With Apple having been granted a patent in February 2023, a release date of September 2025 could be likely. By then, the iPhone will be approaching its 20th anniversary of being on sale, and we could see a more diverse lineup by then.

iPhone Flip pricing — what to expect

With an upcoming iPhone already rumored to cost beyond $999 in 2024, a folding iPhone nano / Ultra could go even further at $1499 to be the 'high-end' model for the line.

Folding phones don't come cheap, and they're not expected to go down in price anytime soon, so we're expecting an iPhone Flip to cost as much as a 1TB 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Why iPhone Flip has to happen

A folding iPhone feels like the next logical evolution for Apple's smartphone. No one wants to have a bulging pocket of a 6.7-inch iPhone - we know someone who carries one in their back pocket, and it looks out of place.

An iPhone Flip will not only get rid of the bulging pocket, but it'll make it safer from falling out of said pocket. However, with its design, it will also help in situations where you want to take the perfect photo, so placing it will be an easier affair, compared to resting an iPhone 14 Pro on a wall.