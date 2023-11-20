If this iPhone SE 4 concept is anything to go by, budget buyers are in for a real treat

The iPhone SE is the most budget of Apple's budget iPhone options right now, and it's starting to look a little long in the tooth. The Home button and Touch ID give the game away in a world of Face ID and edge-to-edge displays. Thankfully, an update is expected to bring those to the next iPhone SE, and this concept shows just how gorgeous that could be.

We've been hearing iPhone SE 4 rumors on and off for a long time now, and they call for what will amount to a modified iPhone 14 design mixed with a little bit of the iPhone 15 Pro for good measure. This concept imagines that in 3D form, complete with a trailer that shows off what an Apple-style ad might look like.

If you're holding off buying a new iPhone because you want to shop in and around the iPhone SE's $429 price point, this concept is for you.

iPhone 14 looks at an iPhone SE price point

The concept and video were created by designer 4RMD and you can watch the whole thing below. It isn't a long video — Apple ads aren't long, after all — but it's long enough to show off everything that could make the iPhone SE 4 so awesome.

Those things begin with the removal of the Home button and the arrival of Face ID to handle biometric authentication. That also means that we swap the 6.1-inch OLED display as it works its way to all four corners of the device.

Relatively recent rumors have been incorporated here, including the 48-megapixel camera that is expected to make the move from the iPhone 14 Pro. USB-C is also present, as will be the case with all future iPhones. The iPhone 15 Pro's Action button is also tipped for a move down the lineup and it's part of this concept as well.

If all of the rumors come true the iPhone SE 4 will be a great addition to the lineup and a true powerhouse at the price point.