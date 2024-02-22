iPhone stuck in SOS mode? Major carriers thrown into chaos as simultaneous outage bites — AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile amongst affected networks

Do you have an iPhone that won't make calls and just shows the SOS logo (or No Service on older iPhones) at the top of the screen? You aren't alone, and it seems that there are plenty of people suffering from the same issue. The good news? It isn't your fault and your iPhone is working as intended.

The bad news? There's a huge outage ongoing that is affecting some of the biggest carriers in the United States and there is no telling when it will be fixed. There's nothing for you to do but wait, which might not be the news that you wanted to hear.

Right now the carriers that seem to be affected include some of the most popular including AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile. Those affected by the outage aren't limited to just one part of the country, either.

No calls for you

As our friends at Laptop Mag spotted, people report that they can no longer place calls in New York, Los Angeles, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Georgia, and South Carolina with others likely impacted.

Unfortunately, even the best iPhone money can buy can't place calls or use mobile data if the carriers aren't working and that's the situation people currently find themselves in. Our recommendation? Kick back, make sure you're connected to Wi-Fi where possible, and enable Wi-Fi calling if your carrier supports it — assuming that still works you should be able to place calls as normal.

There is no indication of when we can expect this current issue to be fixed, but we can be pretty certain that engineers at all of the affected carriers are already working on restoring service. Hopefully it won't be too long before everyone is being bombarded by those pesky robocalls and SMS messages once more.