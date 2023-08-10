Apple Emergency SOS helps save family from wildfire in Maui

Apple introduced the Emergency SOS feature with the iPhone 14 series. The feature can help iPhone users contact emergency services without a cellular signal. It has since then planned to expand availability to more countries, but the feature is saving lives already. It just helped save a family of five from a wildfire in Maui, Hawaii.

The tragic wildfire in Hawaii, spreading through Maui, has led to at least 36 casualties as of now, and thousands more evacuated. Emergency services are at work, trying to minimize the damage, and it appears Apple's Emergency SOS has helped save at least five people from the wildfire.

Emergency SOS helped rescue family in 30 minues

Apple's safety features, like Fall Detection on the Apple Watch, have saved a lot of lives already. Emergency SOS is a newer feature with a limited availability, especially since it only works on the best iPhone series right now, the iPhone 14. Despite that, it is already saving lives.

Previously, the feature helped save the life of a hiker with no cell service, and now it has managed to save a family from the ongoing wildfire in Maui. Twitter user Michael J. Miraflor posted about how his brother's girlfriend's cousin and his family were stranded in the wildfire, and Emergency SOS helped the family contact the emergency services.

My brother’s girlfriend’s cousin and his family were caught in their vehicle in Maui while the wildfires suddenly erupted around them. No cell service, so Apple Emergency SOS was the only way they could get in contact with first responders. Literally saved their lives. pic.twitter.com/PpxNwTGOAfAugust 10, 2023 See more

The family of five members aged 18-30 was stuck in a vehicle as the fire erupted around them, with zero visibility around them. Emergency SOS helped them make contact with the rescue operations, and the responders were able to evacuate the family in around 30 minutes.

The feature is available in select countries, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Ireland, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, and Portugal. Wider availability is on the way, and we may see the feature come to more regions when iPhone 15 lineup launches, likely in September.